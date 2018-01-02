Raiders Let Early Lead Go Versus Olympic Rangers

The Raiders had a nine point lead early in the 1st half, playing some of their best basketball this year against an 8-2 team. The Raiders were able to make a number of early turnovers into a number of lay ins.

Pierce ended up in a tie at 47-47 in a dizzying display from both teams as both ran the floor. When Pierce came back, they struggled in the 2nd half, making great shots they did in the first half. Pierce shot 54% in the first half and only hit 48% in the 2nd half. It did not end up being that much of a margin, except the fact that many of the Olympic Ranger’s shots were from the three point stripe. Olympic (9-2) had a great day from the outside hitting thirteen three pointers with a 41% rate. Pierce would end up falling behind late in the 2nd half, losing 91-81. Pierce falls to 2-9 overall.

Freshman Marquise Raybon (Las Vegas, NV., Las Vegas H.S.) again led the Raiders in scoring hitting 27 points. Raybon also had 9 rebounds. Sophomore Rakeem Hughey (Lakewood, WA, Lakes H.S.) had 18 points including two three point shots. Sophomore Ronnie Roberson (Tukwila, WA, Foster H.S.) had 12 rebounds for the Raiders.

Pierce will now be at home to start the new year on Wed., Jan. 3, the first day of second semester. Game time vs. Skagit Valley (5-7) is at 7:00 p.m. at the Health Ed. Center on the Fort Steilacoom Campus. Wednesday’s home game will be streamed on Raider TV at Pierceraiders.com. Skagit Valley last played on Dec. 16 against West Region member South Puget Sound, losing 81-77. The Raiders will open up their West Region league play on Wed., Jan. 10 at 8:00 p.m. at the Health Ed. Ctr. vs. Tacoma Titans after playing a final non-league game on Sat., Jan. 6 at Edmonds C.C.