The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Obituary Notices – January 2

By Leave a Comment Tagged With: Filed Under: Things To Know

Edwards Memorial Funerals Homes, Chapels and Crematories: Theresa Kay Reynolds; Helen Frances Vernon.

Mountain View Funeral Home: Ernest Beyer; Iola Brown; Dawn Lynette Loa; Scott Marshall II; Dolores Eileen Unruh; Xuan Ly Nguyen; Eunice Thorson.

Be a better informed citizen.

Join over 16,000 readers each month and get real-local news and information direct to your inbox, Monday-Saturday.


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *