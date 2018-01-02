Mike Larson Elected to NWMLS Board of Directors

Mike Larson was recently re-elected to the Board of Directors of the Northwest Multiple Listing Service to represent Pierce and Thurston Counties.

Larson is the designated broker and owner of ALLEN Realtors® in Lakewood and previously served on the NWMLS Board of Directors from 2003-2009. Larson will serve a three-year term.

Northwest Multiple Listing Service, owned by its member real estate firms, is the largest full-service MLS in the Northwest. Its membership of more than 2,200 member offices includes more than 26,000 real estate professionals. The organization, based in Kirkland, Wash., currently serves 23 counties in the state.

ALLEN Realtors® is Pierce County’s oldest brokerage, founded in 1940.