Bates: Student eNews: Jan. 2-5

We will be celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with members of the Tacoma Action Collective, in the Downtown Campus Auditorium on Wednesday, January 10, 2018 ; from 11:15 AM to 12:30 PM. Lunch will be available to students at no cost with their valid SID ($5 for staff).

March for MLK

We will be marching in remembrance of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Students, staff, friends, community members and family are all welcome. We will meet at the Bates Downtown Campus Cafeteria on Monday, January 15, 2018 , at 9:00 AM. Refreshments will be available, courtesy of the Bates Foundation. Shuttle service will be available to return you to the college at 11:00 AM and again at 1:00 PM.

Diversity Institute

Bates is sending students to the Diversity Institute at PLU on Wednesday, January 31 from 8:00 AM – 3:30 PM . This year’s keynotes are the founders of The Center for Advancing Innovative Policy of Crunk Feminist Collective. The Crunk Feminist Collective is a community of scholar-activists who share a commitment to nurturing and sustaining one another through progressive feminism. We will discuss the idea of disparate voices, dissonance, and noise as paths to production and resistance. The focus of the conversation will be on the tension between our work in the academy and as activists. ASG will pay your registration fee! Space is limited. Students email Jkern@bates.ctc.edu by January 11, to register!

Foundation

Need assistance funding your education? Bates Foundation scholarships can help.

The Bates Foundation offers quarterly scholarships that can provide assistance with your educational expenses. If your financial aid package doesn’t cover all of your tuition, you have student loans or are a self-pay student, scholarships can help you to focus on your education by helping to relieve your financial burdens. For more information about the scholarship process and workshops, contact LeAnn Dreier at 253.680.7160 or ldreier@bates.ctc.edu .

Counseling

Erin Hayden, LMHC, is available to meet with students for personal counseling. She can help support you in dealing with things like depression, anxiety, ADHD, and substance abuse. She can also help you learn to cope with academic stress, or with difficult life events like a breakup, illness, or death of a loved one. There is no cost to you, and your conversations are confidential. Call 253-680-7006 or email ehayden@bates.ctc.edu to get connected. Learn more about Erin .

ASG General Assembly Meeting

The next ASG General Assembly meeting is Wednesday, January 24, 2018 in the South Campus Auditorium from 11:15 AM – 12:15 PM. Pizza is available for participants.

VA Certifying Official

The VA certifying official/L&I analyst is at South Campus in Room C 104 on the 1st and 3rd Thursdays of the month from 8 AM – Noon.

Student Clubs

Start a student club! Visit our club website bates.ctc.edu/clubs . It is a great opportunity to meet new people who share a common interest.

X Intersectionality Club

The club also has open leadership opportunities for treasurer, vice-president, secretary & public relations. For more information, contact Megan Sales, msales@bates.ctc.edu .

Sustainability Club

Are you interested in organic gardening? The Sustainability Club meets every Wednesday in the Downtown Campus Cafeteria from 1 PM – 1:30 PM. For more information, contact Gabriel Montgomery, gmontgomery@bates.ctc.edu .

Robotics Club

Interested in Robotics? Bates Bots meets every Thursday in room C 102 (Electronics, Downtown Campus). Come check us out! Read more about the club in The Insider.

Tutoring News

Tutoring Hours

Downtown Campus : Room A 224

Monday – Thursday 11 AM – 4 PM (Dave Tischler, Catie Adkison)

Central Campus : Second Floor Study Area

Tuesday – Thursday Noon – 3 PM (Student Tutor – Dave Tischler)

South Campus: Library Meeting Study Room

Monday – Thursday 1:30 PM – 3:30 PM (Bill Collins)

Phi Theta Kappa News

Have a 3.5+ GPA?

If you have earned 12 college level credits, with a 3.5 cumulative GPA or above, you may be eligible to join Phi Theta Kappa, the international honors society on campus. Keep your eyes on your email for an invitation!

Leadership Opportunities

The BYO Secretary position is currently open. Please come to the next meeting if you are interested in applying.

SkillsUSA News

Want to excel in your career training program?

SkillsUSA is just what you have been looking for. You will be challenged to study harder with a focus that will produce success AND ultimately aid you in getting the job you want! SkillsUSA students are hired at a much higher rate because employers are increasingly looking for candidates who can “hit the ground running”. Additionally, SkillsUSA students enter the selection process with employers with an added advantage since they have practiced interviewing and speaking to industry professionals.

Winter Conference – February 9, 2018 at Green River College

Spring Conference – April 20-21, 2018 at Columbia Basin College

NLSC Conference – June 18-22, 2018 in Louisville, Kentucky

To sign-up or for more information contact the SkillsUSA Advisor: LeMont Lucas in room B 512 at South Campus (Monday – Wednesday & Friday from 7 AM – 3:30 PM) or call: 253.680.7557. At Central Campus on Thursdays

Financial News

College Success Scholarships

All applications open on January 1, 2018 and close on February 28, 2018. All required documents must be postmarked by the closing date. Please take time to read closely as some eligibility criteria have changed as well as portions of the application process. To learn more about the scholarships and their requirements visit:

collegesuccessfoundation.org/wa/home

Tuition Payment Plan Option

Bates Technical College is pleased to start offering tuition payment plan option for students to cover their institutional charges if they are not receiving financial aid or if the aid does not cover the entire bill. This additional option allows for more manageable monthly payments and unlike traditional loans, there is no interest, payment options are flexible, and enrollment fees are affordable. We are committed to break down the financial barriers of obtaining a higher education and our partnership with Nelnet Business Solutions allows for a convenient and manageable spread of tuition and fees payments over time. To learn more about tuition payment plan, please visit www.bates.ctc.edu/PaymentPlan

Work Study Positions Available

Work Study positions are available for qualified students.

Ask Financial Aid for the application form, or call Jamie at 253.680.7026.

Financial Aid Hours

Downtown Central South

Mon.-Thurs.; Friday 3rd Wednesday/month Thursday

8 AM – 4:30 PM 1PM – 4 PM 1 PM – 4 PM

8 AM – Noon

Reduced Cost Dental Clinic

Did you know that Bates has a dental clinic? Located at the Downtown Campus, the clinic is open to private-pay patients and patients (Adults and children) with Apple Health Care. Services include: new patient exams, cleanings, fillings, crowns and extractions. All services are at a reduced fee . Open Monday – Thursday, 8 AM – 3 PM. Call 253-680-7310 for an appointment.

2017-2018 Winter Quarter Important Dates

January 2 First day of Winter quarter

January 4 Last day to add Winter course w/o instructor permission

January 8 Last day to drop Winter course 80% refund

January 16 Last day to drop Winter course and not show on transcripts

January 16 Last day to drop winter course at 40% refund

January 23 Board of Trustees Meeting 3:00pm – 4:00pm @ Downtown Campus Clyde Hupp Board Room

February 15 Last day to drop Winter course for “W” on transcript

March 5 Last day of regularly scheduled General Education classes

March 13 Last day of Winter quarter

March 19 – 23 Spring Break

