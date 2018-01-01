The Suburban Times

The Lakewood City Council Jan. 2 meeting agenda

The Lakewood City Council will hold a Regular Meeting on Monday, Jan. 2 (7:00 PM) in the City of Lakewood’s Council Chambers (6000 Main Street SW, Lakewood, WA 98499). Access the agenda on the City’s website.

