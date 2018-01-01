New Year’s Resolution: Local Athletic Adventures

Submitted by Tacoma South Sound Sports Commission

Are you ready for an epic experience in 2018? Step out of your comfort zone and explore healthy activities year-round, from sea level to summit in Tacoma and the surrounding South Sound region.

Use your New Year’s resolutions to jump start your way to one of these extraordinary adventures. You might discover new skills and a passion that lasts for years to come. For example:

Winter

Snowshoe with a ranger in a guided 2-mile weekend walk at Mount Rainier National Park, late December to March.

Ski or snowboard at Crystal Mountain Resort, Pierce County’s backyard that’s also the state’s largest ski resort. Lessons, camps and a parents’ program are offered at many ability levels.

Spring

Join a relay team for the 50-mile Rainier to Ruston run, a (mostly) downhill course that commemorates the old railroad and follows much of the paved Foothills Trail in early June.

Pedal, paddle or row in the SEVENTY48 sea adventure in June. You’ll have 48 hours to go the 70 miles from Tacoma to Port Townsend.

Climb Mount Rainier, the majestic 14,410-foot monument you see in our skyline every day. Lessons and guided climbs will help you prepare. The best time to climb is May to September.

Summer

Test your endurance in the Lakewood SummerFEST Triathlon, usually held in early July. Swim in American Lake, bike through the Lakewood area and run at Fort Steilacoom Park.

Bike through Tacoma and the South Sound as part of the 200-mile Seattle to Portland cycling event, which draws more than 8,000 riders in mid-July each year.

Fall

Hike the Wonderland Trail around the base of Mount Rainier (all 93 miles!), a strenuous trek that includes lowland valleys and alpine areas. Depending on weather, this trail is accessible from July through mid-September.

Rent a kayak or paddle board and get a new perspective on Tacoma’s 25 miles of accessible shoreline.

This list taps only a sample of the sporting events scheduled throughout Tacoma and the South Sound. Athletes of all abilities will find activities to enjoy, from mountain to city to sea.

For more information, visit the Tacoma South Sound Sports Commission: www.tacomasports.com.