HOV ramp and lane closures resume in 2018

TACOMA – Contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation building HOV lanes on Interstate 5 and State Route 16 in Tacoma will resume nightly ramp and lane closures on Jan. 2, 2018.

Drivers are encouraged to plan for extra travel time and be familiar with alternate routes. Signed detours are in place for all overnight ramp closures.

Tuesday, Jan. 2

Southbound I-5 collector/distributor to I-705, 26th Street and SR 16 will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday. Drivers will be detoured on southbound I-5 to 56th Street, to northbound I-5 and exit #132.

SR 167 on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Portland Avenue on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Southbound I-5 exit to I-705 and 26th Street will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Northbound I-5 exit #136A and #136B to Port of Tacoma Road and 20th Street will close from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Wednesday.

Two lanes of northbound I-5 will close from L Street to the Puyallup River. Lane closures will begin at 8 p.m. All lanes will reopen by 5 a.m. Wednesday.

20th Street East between Puyallup Avenue and PraxAir will close from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Wednesday.

Wednesday, Jan. 3

Southbound I-5 collector/distributor to I-705, 26th Street and SR 16 will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Thursday. Drivers will be detoured on southbound I-5 to 56th Street, to northbound I-5 and exit #132.

SR 167 on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Thursday.

Portland Avenue on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Thursday.

Southbound I-5 exit to I-705 and 26th Street will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Thursday.

Northbound I-5 exit #136A and #136B to Port of Tacoma Road and 20th Street will close from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Thursday.

Two lanes of northbound I-5 will close from L Street to the Puyallup River. Lane closures will begin at 8 p.m. All lanes will reopen by 5 a.m. Thursday.

20th Street East between Puyallup Avenue and PraxAir will close from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Thursday.

Thursday, Jan. 4

Northbound I-5 collector/distributor exit to I-705 and SR 7 will close from 11:59 p.m. to 4 a.m. Friday.

Northbound I-5 exit #136A and #136B to Port of Tacoma Road and 20th Street will close from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Friday.

Two lanes of northbound I-5 will close from L Street to the Puyallup River. Lane closures will begin at 9 p.m. All lanes will reopen by 5 a.m. Friday.

Two lanes of southbound I-5 will close from Port of Tacoma Road to East L Street. Lane closures will begin at 9 p.m. All lanes will reopen by 6 a.m. Friday.

20th Street East between Puyallup Avenue and PraxAir will close from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Friday.

Friday, Jan. 5

Southbound I-5 exit to 26th Avenue will close from 11:59 p.m. to 6 a.m. Saturday.

Northbound I-5 exit #136A and #136B to Port of Tacoma Road and 20th Street will close from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. Saturday.

Two lanes of northbound I-5 will close from L Street to the Puyallup River. Lane closures will begin at 10 p.m. All lanes will reopen by 7 a.m. Saturday.

20th Street East between Puyallup Avenue and PraxAir will close from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Saturday.

Additional single lane closures are scheduled each night on northbound and southbound I-5 between M Street to South 38th Street.

Updated weekly ramp and lane closures are available online at www.TacomaTraffic.com.