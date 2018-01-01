Annual Interfaith Observance Celebrates Dr. King’s Legacy

Sunday, January 14, 2018 (2:30-4:00 pm) will mark the 12th annual gathering of Martin Luther King, Jr., Redeeming the Prophetic Vision. This all volunteer-organized interfaith community event is brought to the community by The Conversation, in partnership with Associated Ministries and Urban Grace Church (902 Market St. at 9th, Tacoma, WA 98402).

Event organizers seek to honor Dr. King’s radical call for peace and justice for all people by helping our community to shine the light of his vision on our current local, national, and global situation; re-imagine unity across difference; renew our shared commitment to the path of social justice; and reconnect with peace and justice activists and advocates across our community.

As part of efforts to fulfill these goals, organizers offer a distinctive community event that is intergenerational, multi-ethnic and participatory, including blessings from multiple faith and wisdom traditions, spoken word and music addressing civil rights and justice themes, and messages from Dr. Dexter Gordon and other local voices on extending Dr. King’s radical vision through individual and community action.

Now more than ever, please gather with your community at Redeeming the Prophetic Vision 2018. Bring your family, friends, colleagues, and plan to “fill a row” at Urban Grace!

For more information, visit www.associatedministries.org