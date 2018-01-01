2018 Tacoma Home & Garden Show, Jan. 25-28 at the Tacoma Dome

The 35th annual Tacoma Home & Garden Show® features over 500 exhibitors, the popular Vintage Market, “how-to” seminars and more, January 25-28, 2018 at the Tacoma Dome. Parking is free every day of the show at Tacoma Dome lots.

Presented by the Western Washington Toyota Dealers, the state’s largest combined home and garden event is a one-stop opportunity for show-goers to discover a huge range of products and services for the home and garden. Get answers from the experts to help make your home and garden dreams a reality.

New to the show, “Artist Row” features over 20 local artisans selling unusual and one-of-a-kind artwork, garden art, sculpture, paper goods and much more. You’ll find art offerings for your home and garden including framed paintings, pencil art, and scenic and botanical photography. “Stroll the row” for offerings by local glass artists, woodworkers, ceramic artists, print makers, botanical jewelry artists and other craftspeople.

The popular “Vintage Market” showcases an eclectic mix of repurposed and vintage-chic items for the garden and home from over a dozen local vendors. From farmhouse collectibles and classic cowboy goods, to repurposed lighting and architectural salvage, all of these and more can be found at The Vintage Market.

This year’s show continues the tradition as an “idea generator” for gardeners with spectacular feature gardens created by Marenakos Rock Center and Olympic Landscape.

Sharing their know-how and expertise, Northwest garden authorities and home improvement experts will be on hand for free seminars. For more information on speakers and seminar schedules, visit www.otshows.com/ths/seminar-schedule/green-theater/.

You’ll find great “take-home” values right off the show floor at the “Plant Market,” with a variety of colorful specimens for sale. Ranging from 4” plants, gallon-sized and larger containers, it’s an opportunity for savings while getting a head start on spring planting!

Featuring Toyota’s 2018 All-Wheel Drive line-up of vehicles, showgoers can visit the Toyota display and enter to win prizes which include garden tools, lawnmowers and “Show Shopping Sprees”—the Grand Prize is a $1,000 Shopping Spree at the show.

While taking in the show, stop by “The Garage” tasting area for local microbrews and Northwest wines.

Admission to the show is $12.00 for adults and free to children 16 and under. Weekday discount coupons are available online at www.otshows.com/ths/.

Show hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday through Saturday (January 25-27), and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday (January 28).

For more information, visit www.otshows.com/ths/