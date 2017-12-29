Sound Transit train, bus schedules for New Year’s holiday

Riders should be aware of service reductions and special light rail service and bus schedules for the New Year’s holiday.

New Year’s Eve service

No Sounder commuter rail service.

All ST Express bus services will operate on normal Sunday schedules.

Link light rail will run extended service with last departures northbound from Angle Lake at 1:30 a.m. and southbound from the University of Washington at 2 a.m.

Tacoma Link will run on a Sunday schedule with extended service operating every 12-minutes between 6 p.m. and 1 a.m. The last northbound train will leave the Tacoma Dome Station at 12:48 a.m. The last southbound train will leave the Theater District at 1 a.m.

New Year’s Day service

No Sounder commuter rail service.

All ST Express bus services will operate on Sunday schedules.

Link light rail and Tacoma Link will run on Sunday schedules.

More holiday schedule information is available at soundtransit.org/Rider-Guide/Holiday-service.

Riders can sign up to receive automatic email service alerts for Link light rail, Tacoma Link, ST Express, Sounder Seattle-Everett and Sounder Seattle-Tacoma/Lakewood. Rider Alerts provide information about special service to events, schedule changes and help riders plan trips around inclement weather. Just go to soundtransit.org/Subscribe-to-alerts.