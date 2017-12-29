Milan Franklin to receive 2017 Steilacoom High School Distinguished Alumnus Award Dec 30

Submitted by Steilacoom Historical Education Foundation

Every year at the annual alumni basketball game, the Steilacoom Historical Education Foundation (SHEF) honors a Steilly Grad who has distinguished themselves in service to their community or their nation. This year, the game will be December 30th at 7 PM at the SHS gym.

The 2017 distinguished graduate is a Sentinel 2007 Graduate, Sergeant Milan Franklin, USMC Retired. Milan was born in Tacoma the youngest of 10 children and spent his school career, K-12, in the Steilacoom School District graduating with honors through Running Start at Pierce College.

Sergeant Franklin enlisted in the Marine Corps in August 18, 2008 serving as an Infantryman and deploying twice to Afghanistan. During his second deployment, he was seriously injured while a squad leader with K Company, 3rd Battalion 7th Marines. During his time in the Marine Corps, he was meritoriously promoted to Sergeant and awarded the Purple Heart, Combat Action Ribbon, two presidential unit citations, the Navy unit commendation ribbon along with two Navy Sea Ribbons and three Afghanistan Campaign Medals.

While at Steilacoom High, Milan enjoyed baseball, woodworking (which he continues today), the drums and marching with his brother in Steilacoom’s annual 4th of July Parade. He and his fiancé Delaree Hart are busy planning and building their homestead in Shelton.

The Steilacoom Historical Education Foundation is the School District’s Independent nonprofit foundation dedicated to supporting the district and the students through college and technical Scholarships. In 2017, 28 students received scholarships ranging from $500 to $10,000 all donated from local organizations and the community.