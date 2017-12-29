Lakewood Council finds “Preliminary Determination of Nonsignificance” Marijuana uses

“On December 29, 2017, the City of Lakewood, acting as lead agency for this proposal, has made a determination that this project does not have a probable significant adverse impact on the environment. An environmental impact statement is not required under RCW 43.21C.030 (2) (c). This decision was made after review of an environmental checklist and other information on file with the lead agency. This information is available to the public upon request.” Read more at the City’s website.