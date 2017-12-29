Caring for Kids Happy Hearts Dinner Auction, Feb. 3

Caring for Kids is there for our kids and we are asking you to be there to support our major fundraiser. The Happy Hearts Dinner Auction will take place February 3rd at the Clover Park Technical College Sharon McGavick Center (4500 Steilacoom Blvd., Lakewood) at 5:00 P.M. Tickets $40.00. Please purchase tickets in advance. Diane 253-279-9777 or carekids@comcast.net.

We are also asking for donations of live and silent auction items plus sponsors. Remember we are an all-volunteer non-profit organization helping thousands of kids in need each year. Learn more at our Facebook page.

December Report