Caring for Kids Happy Hearts Dinner Auction, Feb. 3

Caring for Kids is there for our kids and we are asking you to be there to support our major fundraiser. The Happy Hearts Dinner Auction will take place February 3rd at the Clover Park Technical College Sharon McGavick Center (4500 Steilacoom Blvd., Lakewood) at 5:00 P.M. Tickets $40.00. Please purchase tickets in advance. Diane 253-279-9777 or carekids@comcast.net.
We are also asking for donations of live and silent auction items plus sponsors. Remember we are an all-volunteer non-profit organization helping thousands of kids in need each year. Learn more at our Facebook page.
December Report
- Saturday, December 9 – 690 + families with gifts, clothing and a ham and potatoes.
- Saturday, December 16 – Springbrook Connection Holiday Give-away– Served Chili and donated toys, socks, gloves, hats, color books and crayons, new books and household items.
- Saturday, December 23 – Food Connection Truck at 3 stops – hot chili and bread and gifts for everyone.
- Clothing Bank orders of new clothes – 87
- Emergency Food bags – 70
- Color books and crayons total for the Holidays – 1,666
- Air beds – 8
- Blankets and Pillow – 22
- New Books – 186
- School Supplies – 6
- $5 McDonald’s Gift Cards – 20
