Night lane and ramp closures continue in DuPont for rail bridge repair

DUPONT – Drivers who use southbound Interstate 5 near Mounts Road will encounter overnight lane and ramp closures Dec. 28 and 29. The closures allow crews working for Sound Transit to continue repairing damage to the rail bridge resulting from the Dec. 18 derailment.

Thursday, Dec. 28

Southbound I-5 approaching Mounts Road will be reduced to a single lane from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Friday, Dec. 29. The Mounts Road on-ramp to southbound I-5 will also close during the same hours.

Friday, Dec. 29

Southbound I-5 approaching Mounts Road will be reduced to a single lane from 11:59 p.m. to 6 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 30. The Mounts Road on-ramp to southbound I-5 will also close during the same hours.

Drivers are encouraged to plan for extra travel time.

Questions about repair work being performed should be directed to Sound Transit communicator Rachelle Cunningham.

Advance information for highway construction and maintenance is available at the Olympic Region Weekly Construction and Traffic Updates web page.