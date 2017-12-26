First Night Tacoma Features Family-Friendly Activities

Submitted by Travel Tacoma

Colorful, musical and one of the region’s only events that’s family friendly all the way to midnight, First Night Tacoma will mark its 25th year as downtown Tacoma’s New Year’s Eve celebration.

Thousands of people attend First Night Tacoma, enjoying live music, kid-friendly performers, street artists and more throughout Tacoma’s walkable downtown. The evening ends with a countdown and fire spectacular with fire-dance troupe Pyrosutra at 11:50 p.m.

The World’s Shortest Parade kicks off the evening at 6 p.m.

Each First Night is unique from the year before. This year’s featured spectacle is the Iditarace. Teams of human-powered “dogsleds” will race 400 yards to the finish line—all to welcome 2018 as the Year of the Dog.

Admission is free for all outdoor events. Admission to indoor venues requires a button, available for $12 presale, $15 on Dec. 31. Children age 10 and under are free.

Your First Night button also gets you free admission on Dec. 31 to the Tacoma Art Museum, Museum of Glass and the Children’s Museum of Tacoma. Various businesses also offer discounts with your First Night button; check the website for updates on special deals.

Get to Tacoma early and enjoy family-oriented activities during the day, including:

Hands-on workshops at the Museum of Glass. Make a fused glass snowflake ornament and “Countdown Coneheads” New Year’s hats and noisemakers.

The 22nd annual Model Train Festival at the Washington State History Museum.

An extra dose of silliness at the Children’s Museum of Tacoma, where you can make your own musical shaker and use it during the staff-led dance party every hour.

Visit TravelTacoma.com for more information about Tacoma’s lively arts scene and other local activities.