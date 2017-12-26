Bates: Interested in a career where you can help shape a child’s development? Early Childhood Education might be for you

Early Childhood Education instructor Lisa Webb has been working in the early learning field for more than 30 years. Her educational journey began as a family childcare provider years ago at Bates, where she also earned an associate degree in child development.

“My love for learning continued, and after earning a master’s degree, I found myself back where it all began – Bates Technical College teaching students the importance of implementing and advocating quality early learning experiences,” says Lisa.

Describe the ECE program .

Our program models its objectives: being responsive to students and community, upholding ethical and value-based models, communication and collaboration with students.

What kinds of certificates and degrees can students earn?

We offer an Associate in Applied Science and an Associate in Applied Science-Transfer degree. You can also earn the following certificates: one-year certificate; certificate of specialization in infant/toddler care; school age care; and family child care.

How does the first year differ from the second year?

During the first year, we set the foundation for understanding children’s developmental stages and factors that affect children and their families, including biological, environmental, cultural, social and economic.

Your second year is fully online and provides opportunities for you to implement your learning through hands-on experiences within our community, including Bates’ child care centers. You will also take courses that prepare you for professional work in the field.

What are the job titles that your students have upon graduation?

Graduates work as early learning program teachers, assistant teachers, program supervisors, and/or center directors.

The program recently earned NAEYC accreditation. What does that mean for students and graduates in your program?

The National Association of Education for Young Children (NAEYC) accreditation assures students in our program meet the standards for the early childhood field, and provides enlightening experiences for students to learn and apply the understanding of the national professional standards.

These experiences provide a solid foundation, making our students more marketable to employers.

What is your favorite class to teach and why?

I enjoy teaching the Child Development course because as students begin to understand developmental stages in children, they also experience their own growth and begin to make meaning of what they are learning; as an instructor, I am inspired by this transformation.

To learn more about early education programs at Bates Technical College, go to www.bates.ctc.edu/Family or www.bates.ctc.edu/EarlyEducation .

You can also attend an information session for the career education program the 1st and 3rd Tuesday at South Campus, 2201 S 78th Street, in Tacoma .

Originally posted on the Bates Technical College’s Blog.