Marc Cohn celebrates 25th Anniversary Tour With Grammy nominees The Blind Boys of Alabama

TACOMA, WASH. – Broadway Center presents Marc Cohn in concert with special guests The Blind Boys of Alabama at Tacoma’s historic Pantages Theater Saturday, Jan. 27 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $19 and are on sale now.

Marc Cohn is celebrating the 25th anniversary of his platinum-selling debut record with a series of very special concert events. Joined by legendary gospel group The Blind Boys of Alabama, Cohn will be performing his Grammy-winning record in its entirety, from start to finish. From the iconic opening track “Walking In Memphis,” to the album closer “True Companion,” fans will hear a favorite songs that have stood the test of time.

The Blind Boys of Alabama have the rare distinction of being recognized around the world as both living legends and modern-day innovators. They are not just gospel singers borrowing from old traditions; the group helped to define those traditions in 20th century and almost single-handedly created a new gospel sound for the 21st. Since the original members first sang together in the late 1930s (including Jimmy Carter, who leads the group today), the band has persevered through seven decades to become one of the most recognized and decorated roots music groups in the world. The Blind Boys were recently nominated for the Grammy for “Best American Roots Performance” for “Let My Mother Live,” co-written by John Leventhal, Marc Cohn, and the Blind Boys’ own Jimmy Carter. The song includes an array of sentiments and stories behind Jimmy’s relationship with his mother throughout his lifetime.

Tickets for Marc Cohn with The Blind Boys of Alabama start at $19 and are on sale now. To buy now, call the Broadway Center Box Office at 253.591.5894, toll-free 1.800.291.7593, online at BroadwayCenter.org, or in person at 901 Broadway in Tacoma’s Theater District.