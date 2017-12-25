Broadway Center presents two performances of "The Velveteen Rabbit, Reborn" on Jan. 27

TACOMA, WASH. – Broadway Center presents the Pushcart Players’ national touring production of children’s classic “The Velveteen Rabbit, Reborn” at Theater on the Square on Saturday, Jan. 27 at 1:00 and 3:00 p.m. Tickets start at $12 and are on sale now.

The fully staged professional children’s theatre production brings Margery Williams’ timeless story to life.

A young boy’s love and a little nursery magic help transform the Velveteen Rabbit from a favorite plaything into a real rabbit in this classic tale. The Boy and Velveteen embark on exciting imaginary adventures, from deep dark caves to the wide-open sea, and together they learn the true meaning of friendship in this musical reimagining of one of America’s favorite storybooks.

Pushcart Players is an award-winning professional touring theater company specializing in arts in education for children. A nonprofit organization founded in 1974, Pushcart Players brings substantive musical theater, workshops, educational programs and residencies to young people and their families in schools and theaters in communities nationwide. The Independent Press stated, “The company’s creative team knows its business! Young or old, parent or grandparent, catch the Pushcart Players when and where you can!”

Tickets for “The Velveteen Rabbit, Reborn” are on sale now and start at $12. To buy now, call the Broadway Center Box Office at 253.591.5894, toll-free 1.800.291.7593, online at BroadwayCenter.org, or in person at 901 Broadway in Tacoma’s Theater District.