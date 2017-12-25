Additional night lane, ramp closures in DuPont for rail bridge repair

DUPONT – After Dec. 25, drivers who use southbound Interstate 5 near Mounts Road will encounter several nights of lane and ramp closures.

The closures allow crews working for Sound Transit to continue operational repairs to the rail bridge from the Monday, Dec. 18 derailment.

Tuesday through Thursday, Dec. 26-28

11 p.m. – Southbound I-5 approaching Mounts Road will reduce to a single-lane of traffic. The Mounts Road on-ramp to southbound I-5 may also close during the same hours. All three lanes and the on-ramp will be open at 5 a.m. each following day.

Drivers are encouraged to plan for extra travel time.

Advance information for highway construction and maintenance is available at the Olympic Region Weekly Construction and Traffic Updates web page.