Tips for Your Best & Brightest Holiday Smile

Submitted by Delta Dental of Washington

As the peak of the holiday season approaches, now more than ever is the time to showcase your best smile. However, it can also be one of the hardest times of the year to take care of your teeth. Delta Dental of Washington offers the below tips to help maintain your best and brightest smile into the New Year.

Choose Chocolate — When it comes to sweets, some candies are better for your teeth than others. Because chocolate melts and is not sticky, it is less likely to hide in the crevasses of your teeth and is easier to brush and rinse away. Hard and gummy candies on the other hand, like candy canes and caramels, cling to teeth and hide in hard-to-reach spaces allowing cavity-causing bacteria to set in.

Brush Wisely – Although it is important to brush after treating your sweet tooth, the rule does not hold true with all holiday treats. After enjoying wine, white or red, or champagne, you actually want to avoid brushing too soon as the beverage’s acidity can temporarily soften enamel and make brushing damaging. Delta Dental recommends swishing with water between each glass.

Avoid Over-Whitening – Although it is tempting to excessively whiten teeth in preparation for your next holiday gathering, it is important to only do so in moderation. Like wine, some whitening products can wear down your enamel including popular charcoal based products. Delta Dental recommends consulting with your dentist to determine the safest, most effective option for your smile.

In addition to these tips, it is important to maintain a regular dental health routine including brushing twice a day, flossing daily and regular visits to your dentist.

For more tips from Delta Dental of Washington, be sure to visit its blog at www.deltadentalwa.com/blog