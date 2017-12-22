Three Tillicum students receive Lakewood Police Chief Commendation Award

Last week Lakewood Police Chief Mike Zaro visited Tillicum Elementary School where he awarded three students with his newly-created Chief’s Commendation Award.

The award was created to recognize elementary school students for community service and/or public safety by demonstrating one of the four applicable criteria:

Integrity: honesty and strong moral principles

Dedication: commits energy and time to an important project or idea

Teamwork: works in an effective and efficient way with others

Courage: shows strength in the face of adversity

Competence: successfully and/or efficiently accomplishes a task or role

Respect: shows admiration or deference toward a person or position

Nominations can be made quarterly, or as opportunities arise.

The Tillicum students recognized for the award were presented with a certificate at a school assembly by Chief Zaro. The recipients were:

Isaac Corona-Illan, third grade: Teacher Mr. Carrier wrote: “Isaac has all of the six characteristics of this award stated above. He always tells the truth. Also will work hard on any project as an individual or as a positive team member. If faced with a difficult task, he will always persevere. Finally, respect is his strongest quality.”

Yanzel Diaz-Guzman, fourth grade: Teacher Ms. Sheldon wrote: Yanzel is a model student. He is respectful to every student and teacher. He is hard working and can work with any student when doing group work.”

Jermaine Marston-Riley, fifth grade: Teacher Mr. Pelgrim wrote: “Jermaine has all the above qualities and is an outstanding role model. He cares about staff and students.”

Congratulations to the students and keep up the hard work!