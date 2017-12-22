The Suburban Times

Pierce Transit Christmas, New Year’s Day Schedule

Pierce Transit’s local bus and SHUTTLE vehicles will operate on a Sunday schedule on Christmas Day, Dec. 25, and New Year’s Day, Jan. 1. For specific route information, riders should visit Pierce Transit’s route page and look for the Sunday schedule for their route.

The Tacoma Dome Bus Shop will be closed on both holidays and there will be no fixed-route bus phone service. SHUTTLE paratransit phone service will be available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days by calling (253) 581-8000 or (800) 562-8109 toll-free within Washington.

Pierce Transit’s administrative offices will be closed on both Christmas and New Year’s Day.

Customers may create a customized trip itinerary and view all Pierce Transit route and schedule information anytime online at www.piercetransit.org.

