PCTV: Foss Waterway Seaport museum explores Tacoma’s maritime history

Through handcrafted boats and the stories of famous Tacoman’s like Thea Foss, see how the city’s maritime history came to be. Tour the Foss Waterway Seaport museum and see how the maritime industry shaped Tacoma.
A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.
By Pierce County News Leave a Comment Tagged With: History, TacomaFiled Under: Things To Know
Through handcrafted boats and the stories of famous Tacoman’s like Thea Foss, see how the city’s maritime history came to be. Tour the Foss Waterway Seaport museum and see how the maritime industry shaped Tacoma.
Leave a Reply