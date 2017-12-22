Letter: Holidays in Springbrook

Submitted by Jesse Black

What does it take to give your neighborhood a smile for the holidays? From my experience it takes many people willing to give a lot of time, effort, and energy.

Springbrook Connections has been busy for the last four months planning and executing our annual holiday events.

On November 22, 2017, we held our neighborhood Thanksgiving dinner. At this wonderful event we hosted 191 Springbrook residents. The room was full, the food homemade, by Rosie and John Giles then served by neighborhood volunteers.

On December 16th we held our Christmas Give Away. At this event parents were able to pick out gifts while the children were entertained by Santa and his elves in another room. I am happy to say 391 children will wake up Christmas morning with at least 1 gift under the tree.

I would like to take a minute to give my sincere thanks to all of the people that donated food, money, time, and gifts that helped to make both events possible. These include: Centerforce, Caring for Kids, Clover Park Kiwanis Club, Lakewood’s First Lions, Clover Park Rotary Club, Got C.L.A.S.S, Volunteers from Springbrook Connections.