Submitted by United Church in University Place

Sunday December 24th at 7p.m. Come celebrate the birth of Christ in grand Celtic style! Listen to joyful carols played on bagpipe, candlelight singing of “SilentNight,” and watch the Christ child be carried in on a sheepskin. This family-friendly service holds Christmas magic for everyone! We are wheelchair accessible. United Church in University Place is located at 3912 Grandview Drive West. 253-564-2754.