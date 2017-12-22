Catch a Raider Basketball home game this season

The Raider Basketball season is finally here, and these hard working student-athletes are looking forward to another stellar season. All basketball home games take place in the Fort Steilacoom Health Education Center. Below is a list of all the upcoming women’s and men’s home games. Be sure to catch a game this season!
Women’s Basketball
Pierce vs. Tacoma
Jan. 10 at 6 p.m.
Pierce vs. South Puget Sound
Jan. 20 at 5 p.m.
Pierce vs. Highline
Jan. 24 at 6 p.m.
Pierce vs. Green River
Jan. 31 at 6 p.m.
Pierce vs. Grays Harbor
Feb. 10 at 5 p.m.
Pierce vs. Lower Columbia
Feb. 14 at 6 p.m.
Pierce vs. Centralia
Feb. 24 at 5 p.m.
Men’s Basketball
Regular Season
Pierce vs. Skagit Valley
Jan. 3 at 7 p.m.
Pierce vs. Tacoma
Jan. 10 at 8 p.m.
Pierce vs. South Puget Sound
Jan. 20 at 7 p.m.
Pierce vs. Highline
Jan. 24 at 8 p.m.
Pierce vs. Green River
Jan. 31 at 8 p.m.
Pierce vs. Grays Harbor
Feb. 10 at 7 p.m.
Pierce vs. Lower Columbia
Feb. 14 at 8 p.m.
Pierce vs. Centralia
Feb. 24 at 7 p.m.
