Catch a Raider Basketball home game this season

The Raider Basketball season is finally here, and these hard working student-athletes are looking forward to another stellar season. All basketball home games take place in the Fort Steilacoom Health Education Center. Below is a list of all the upcoming women’s and men’s home games. Be sure to catch a game this season!

Women’s Basketball

Pierce vs. Tacoma

Jan. 10 at 6 p.m.

Pierce vs. South Puget Sound

Jan. 20 at 5 p.m.

Pierce vs. Highline

Jan. 24 at 6 p.m.

Pierce vs. Green River

Jan. 31 at 6 p.m.

Pierce vs. Grays Harbor

Feb. 10 at 5 p.m.

Pierce vs. Lower Columbia

Feb. 14 at 6 p.m.

Pierce vs. Centralia

Feb. 24 at 5 p.m.

Men’s Basketball

Regular Season

Pierce vs. Skagit Valley

Jan. 3 at 7 p.m.

Pierce vs. Tacoma

Jan. 10 at 8 p.m.

Pierce vs. South Puget Sound

Jan. 20 at 7 p.m.

Pierce vs. Highline

Jan. 24 at 8 p.m.

Pierce vs. Green River

Jan. 31 at 8 p.m.

Pierce vs. Grays Harbor

Feb. 10 at 7 p.m.

Pierce vs. Lower Columbia

Feb. 14 at 8 p.m.

Pierce vs. Centralia

Feb. 24 at 7 p.m.

