Tucker is Pet of the Week

Meet Featured Pet Tucker. This senior pup has no idea that he is almost 11-years-old — he has the spirit of a puppy. Tucker is in need of a new home due to changes in his family situation.

The German Shorthaired Pointer and Border Collie is well-mannered and sweet, and his favorite activity is playing fetch with a ball. Tucker is used to a lifestyle where he spends time inside with his family and outside in a fenced yard, he has a history of being housetrained, and has lived with kids, but now that he is a bit older, he does prefer children to be respectful of his age and well supervised. Tucker has not lived with other dogs or cats and can bark at them when he sees them, so he will need careful introductions to any resident pets.

Please think about stopping by to spend some time with Tucker today; he looks forward to meeting you — #A471454. Contact The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County, (253) 383-2733 for more information.