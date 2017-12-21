The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

PCTV: Past, present & future of Fantasy Lights at Spanaway Park

By 1 Comment Filed Under: Things To Know

For more than 20 years, Fantasy Lights has been a Pierce County holiday tradition. Erich Ebel gives us the past, present and future of the largest lighted display in the Pacific Northwest.

Be a better informed citizen.

Join over 16,000 readers each month and get real-local news and information direct to your inbox, Monday-Saturday.


Comments

  1. Has it only been 20 years? Fantasy Lights has become such a tradition that it feels we’ve been coming forever! We love the all displays and eagerly look for old favorites and the new ones.
    As family members have become less mobile, this allows us as a family, to still share a beautiful holiday display together.
    Thank you for putting on Fantasy Lights!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *