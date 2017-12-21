Mayor Removes DuPont from State of Emergency

Thursday at 9:00am, Mayor Michael P. Courts is removing the City of DuPont from a state of emergency.

Traffic restrictions in the City of DuPont are lifted and have returned to normal conditions. The Hoffman Hill back gate and Haskell are no longer open.

“DuPont continues to think of the victims and families that were affected by this tragedy. I’m gratified by the response from our first responders, city staff, volunteers, businesses, and everyone that has contributed during these trying times” said Mayor Courts.

All lanes of southbound I-5 at Mounts Road (milepost 116) have reopened to traffic. Crews were able to complete remaining work activities in the right lane and reopen that third and final lane ahead of schedule. The Mounts Road on-ramp to southbound I-5 has also reopened. There are no remaining closures following the Monday, Dec.18, train derailment.