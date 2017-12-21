Lyle Lovett, Robert Earl Keen Return to Tacoma for an Acoustic Concert

TACOMA, WASH. – Broadway Center presents Texan all-star musicians Lyle Lovett and Robert Earl Keen in a down-home acoustic concert event on Friday, Jan. 26, 2018 at 7:30 p.m. at the historic Pantages Theater. Tickets start at $39 and are on sale now.

A singer, composer and actor, Lyle Lovett has broadened the definition of American music in a career that spans 14 albums. Coupled with his gift for storytelling, he fuses elements of Americana, swing, jazz, folk, gospel and blues in a convention-defying manner that breaks down barriers. Among his many accolades, besides the four Grammy Awards, he was given the Americana Music Association’s inaugural Trailblazer Award, and has been named Texas State Musician.

Now three-decades on from the release of his debut album – with well over a dozen other records to his name, thousands of shows under his belt and still no end in sight to the road ahead – Robert Earl Keen is the very symbol of Americana music. A Texas Heritage Songwriters Hall of Famer, Keen’s literate songcraft and razor wit have stirred up a grassroots sensation, not just in Texas, but dancehalls, roadhouses, theaters, and festival grounds across the nation. For Keen, the road goes on and on.

Tickets for Lyle Lovett and Robert Earl Keen start at $39 and are on sale now. To buy now, call the Broadway Center Box Office at 253.591.5894, toll-free 1.800.291.7593, online at BroadwayCenter.org, or in person at 901 Broadway in Tacoma’s Theater District.