DuPont’s Patriots Landing seeks to build 60-bed Memory Care facility

The City of DuPont has received a permit application for a one-story, 60-bed memory care facility.

Date of Complete Application: November 8, 2017 and December 8, 2017

Date of Notice of Application: December 21, 2017

Comment Due Date: January 4, 2018

Project Description: Development of a one-story, 60-bed memory care facility located on top of structured underground parking. City approval is required for a Conditional Use Permit (PLNG 2017-030), Design Review (PLNG 2017-031), Road Standards Variance Application (PLNG 2017-032), Tree Modification (PLNG 2017-039), Site Plan Review (PLNG 2017-040) and Short Plat (PLNG 2017-045).

Project Location: South of McNeil Street, along the west side of Garry Oaks Ave., Pierce Co. tax parcel no. 0119345001, Section 34, Township 19N, Range 1E, W.M.

Project Applicant: Mr. Mike Campeau, Careage Development Company.

Environmental Review: The City of DuPont has reviewed the proposed project for probable adverse environmental impacts and expects to issue a Mitigated Determination of Non-significance (MDNS) for this project. The optional DNS process in WAC 197-11-355 is being used. This may be your only opportunity to comment on the environmental impacts of the proposed project.

Agencies, tribes, and the public are encouraged to review and comment on the proposed project and its probable environmental impacts. Comments must be submitted by the date noted above to:

Jeff Wilson, AICP

Planning Director and City SEPA Official

City of DuPont

1700 Civic Drive

DuPont, WA 98327

(253) 912-5393 / jwilson@dupontwa.gov

The following conditions have been identified that may be used to mitigate the adverse environmental impacts of the proposal: Noise, light and glare, vehicular and truck traffic, tree removal, soil remediation and cultural resources mitigation measures are anticipated. (Note: These conditions are in addition to mitigation required by the development regulations listed below.)

City Permits and Approvals: SEPA Environmental Determination, Site Plan Approval, Tree Modification, Road Standards Variance, Design Review, Short Plat, Boundary Line Adjustment, Building Permits, Fire Suppression/Fire Alarm Permits, Plumbing/Electrical/Mechanical Permits, Grading Permit, Site Development Permit, Right-of-Way Use Permit, Water Service/Connection Permits and Determination of Transportation Concurrency.

Other Permits and Approvals: Trash Enclosure Location Approval by LeMay, Inc., Sanitary Sewer Permits by Pierce County, NPDES Permit by Department of Ecology.

Required Studies: Environmental Checklist, Stormwater Site Plan, Trip Generation Report, Geotechnical Report, Archaeological/Cultural Closing Report, Landscaping Plan, Tree Retention Plan, and grading, utilities and architectural plans.

The project will be evaluated for consistency with the City development regulations, including Title 12, Buildings & Construction; Title 14, Streets, Sidewalks, Curbs, Driveways and Parking Strips; Title 21, Water & Sewer Utilities; Title 22, Stormwater Utility; Title 23, Environment; Title 24 Subdivision Regulations; and Title 25 Land Use Code.

Public Comment: The public may comment on this notice of Type III application and Optional SEPA DNS by submitting written comments to the City of DuPont by 5 p.m. January 4, 2018. The City intends to issue the SEPA MDNS with a 14-day appeal period and will accept comments on the Type III application up to the Public Hearing. Copies of all application plans and documents may be viewed at City Hall.

Public Hearing: The date for the public hearing has tentatively been scheduled for February 8th, 2018 at 10:00 am. An official notice of public hearing will be issued in accordance with DMC 25.175.030.