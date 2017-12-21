Clover Park High School staff deliver “Winter Wishes”

LAKEWOOD, WASH. — More than 20 Clover Park High School (CPHS) staff members came in on their first official day of winter break (yesterday) to deliver “Winter Wishes” to 70 students who would have otherwise gone without. Originally, the wishes were to be distributed on Dec. 19, but school was cancelled due to the train derailment.

For the third year, CPHS students and staff provided Winter Wishes through donations from staff, community members and local businesses. Working together, staff and students organized and wrapped each gift.

“We received three times as many wishes as we have in previous years,” said CPHS Associated Student Body advisor Briana Kelly. “We organized the wishes by needs, wants and food and fulfilled the wishes in that order.”

More than 270 winter wishes were granted; some of which will be given to students when they return from winter break.