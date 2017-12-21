Christmas Eve Services at First Baptist Church of Lakewood

Submitted by FBC Lakewood

We are excited to spend Christmas Eve with you studying God’s Word & Celebrating the birth of our Savior, Jesus Christ. We hope you will join us in the morning for Bible Study & Worship.

Our Christmas Eve Service will begin at 6 pm where the story of Jesus’ birth will be told through song and God’s spoken Word. It is great time for the whole family. So come join us for our services.

Visit our website at www.fbclakewood.org. The church address is 5400 112th St SW, Lakewood, WA 98499 or call the church office for more information 253-582-1000.

Hope to see you Sunday.