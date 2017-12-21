The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Christmas Eve Services at First Baptist Church of Lakewood

By Leave a Comment Tagged With: Filed Under: Things To Do

Submitted by FBC Lakewood

We are excited to spend Christmas Eve with you studying God’s Word & Celebrating the birth of our Savior, Jesus Christ. We hope you will join us in the morning for Bible Study & Worship.

Our Christmas Eve Service will begin at 6 pm where the story of Jesus’ birth will be told through song and God’s spoken Word. It is great time for the whole family. So come join us for our services.

Visit our website at www.fbclakewood.org. The church address is 5400 112th St SW, Lakewood, WA 98499 or call the church office for more information 253-582-1000.

Hope to see you Sunday.

Be a better informed citizen.

Join over 16,000 readers each month and get real-local news and information direct to your inbox, Monday-Saturday.


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *