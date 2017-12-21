Bates: Governor Jay Inslee joins host Tom Layson in Friday’s episode of Northwest Now

Governor Jay Inslee talks to Northwest Now host Tom Layson about McCleary funding, politics and more.

In November, the state Senate added one Democrat to make the majority of our state’s government Democratic.

In this edition of Northwest Now, we sit down with Governor Jay Inslee to discuss what’s next for state politics as he faces a legislative branch that, for the first time during his tenure, has a Democratic majority.

Find out what’s next for education, the McCleary funding issue, and the possibility of a state income tax.

When to watch:

The Emmy and Telly Award-winning public affairs series Northwest Now airs Fridays at 7:30 p.m. on KBTC Public Television, a service of Bates Technical College.

Use the list below to find us on TV. You can also watch past episodes and learn more about the show on our website .

OFF AIR:

KBTC 28.1, 28.2, 28.3 digital channels, (including K41KT-D Grays River-Lebam and K24IC-D, Bellingham and Channel 16 Digital, Seattle)

KCKA 15.1, 15.2, 15.3 digital channels

CABLE:

Comcast channel 108 (HD, most areas in Western Washington)

Comcast channel 12 (most areas – in Tacoma, Comcast channel 3)

Click! (Tacoma) channel 3 Rainier Connect channel 10

Broadstripe channel 28 (varies by area)

Verizon FiOS channel 28

Frontier Cable: 528 (HD), 28 (SD), and 474 (MHz Worldview)

SATELLITE:

Dish channel 28 (may appear as 8620)

Originally posted on the Bates Technical College’s Blog.