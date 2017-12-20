Winter quarter tuition deadline extended to Dec. 22 (and other important dates!)

Winter quarter is quickly approaching, and there are a few important dates coming up for Pierce College Fort Steilacoom and Puyallup that you should keep on your radar.
- Dec. 22 – Winter quarter tuition is due
- Dec. 25 – College closed
- Dec. 26 – College closed
- Jan. 1 – College closed
- Jan. 3 – First day of instruction for Winter Quarter 2018
- Jan. 5 – Last day to add classes without an instructor’s signature
- Jan. 15 – College closed
- Jan. 17 – Last day to add classes with an instructor’s signature
