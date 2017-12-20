TPU board seeks feedback to inform hiring process for new director

The Tacoma Public Utility Board, in coordination with the Tacoma City Council, is in the process of hiring a new Tacoma Public Utilities director. The five-member utility board is appointed by the Tacoma City Council and serves as the governing body for TPU. Hiring the director is an important decision.

The board wants feedback from customers to help inform the hiring process, which will include development of the candidate profile, interview questions and selection process.

They want to know:

What do you like about Tacoma Public Utilities?

What do you not like about Tacoma Public Utilities?

What questions would you like the Public Utility Board and Tacoma City Council to ask the applicants for utility director?

Customers can provide feedback in one of three ways:

Go to MyTPU.org/feedback to share thoughts online. The online form will close Jan. 15. Go to the Public Utility Board meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 10 in the TPU Auditorium, 3628 South 35th St. in Tacoma, to share thoughts in person. Send responses to the three questions above by mail response. Letters should be addressed to the Tacoma Public Utility Board, 3628 S. 35th Street, Tacoma, WA 98409, and must be postmarked by Jan. 15.

“Selecting a new director will likely be the most important decision the board makes this year,” said Tacoma Public Utility Board Chair Monique Trudnowski. “We are here to provide vital services, and I very much appreciate our customers taking a few minutes to help us understand their perspective.”