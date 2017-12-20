Lakewood Playhouse to Present Green Day’s American Idiot

The Lakewood Playhouse is proud to present the THIRD SHOW of our 79th SEASON: The South Sound Premier of the Rock Opera – American Idiot by Green Day.

The Musical will be performed on Fridays, Saturdays at 8:00pm and Sundays at 2:00pm. Performances will be January 5th through January 28th, 2018 with Special Showings at 8:00pm on Thursday, January 11th (Pay What You Can Night) and 8:00pm on Thursday, January 18th (“Pay What You Can” Actor’s Benefit). Our Ticket Prices are $30.00 (General Admission), $28.00 (Military & Seniors) and $25.00 (Students/Educators).

Presented in the Lakewood Playhouse’s thrust configuration with seating facing the stage as well on both of its sides this staging will place audiences in the middle of this epic rock opera.

This South Sound Premier is Directed by Lakewood Playhouse Managing Artistic Director – JOHN MUNN and Musically Directed by DEBORAH L. ARMSTRONG (the team behind such past Playhouse hits as MONTY PYTHON’S SPAMALOT and THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE). It will also feature the Lakewood Playhouse debut of Choreographer ASHLEY ROY!

The Production Features an All-Star Roster of Local Actors including: Mark Alford (Johnny), Cooper Harris Turner (Will), Tony Williams (Tunny), Dani Hobbs (Whatsername), Kiana Norman-Slack (Heather), Ashley Roy (Extraordinary Girl), Shannon Burch (St. Jimmy), Callan Barth (Ben), Keoni Dilay (Andrew), Dominic Girolami (Declan), Dylan Rivers (Chase), Gabriel Cornett (Favorite Son / Josh), Atom Hill (Brian), Orlando Shelly (Gerard), Xander Layden (Theo), Kadi Burt (Alyshia), Karly Dammel (Anjuli), Maddy Banouvong (Leslie), Natassia Reynolds (Mary), Christine Choate (Christina) and Sara Geiger (Rebecca)

ABOUT THE SHOW: ? “A Rock Opera for This (and every) Generation!?”

In the Tradition of The Who’s “Tommy” and Pink Floyd’s “The Wall” comes a Rock Opera for This Generation. Johnny, Tunny and Will struggle to find meaning in a post-9/11 world. When the three disgruntled men flee the constraints of their hometown for the thrills of city life, their paths are quickly estranged when Tunny enters the armed forces, Will is called back home to attend to familial responsibilities, and Johnny’s attention becomes divided by a seductive love interest and a hazardous new friendship. An energy-fueled rock opera, American Idiot, features little dialogue and instead relies on the lyrics from Green Day’s groundbreaking album to execute the story line.

A Lakewood Playhouse Premier AND a South Sound Premier!

Parental Advisory: This Rock Opera Contains Adult Language, Situations, Some Drug Use and Their After Effects.