Candlelight Vigil for DuPont Train Incident

Submitted by Leo Gruba

Friends and neighbors as we all seek to understand the tragedy that befell those on Amtrak train 501 there will be a candlelight vigil led by the local Cub and Boy Scouts of Pack and Troop 472 on the 20th of December 2017 held at DuPont City Hall at 1700 Civic Dr, DuPont, WA 98327 beginning at 6:00 p.m.

All are welcome and we ask that you join us as we shed a small light in memorial to the neighbors we lost and their families and as a glimmer of support to those still affected by such tragedy. Please share this invitation to all and we hope to see you Wednesday night.