Anthony Anderson appointed to Bates Technical College Board of Trustees

TACOMA, Wash. — Governor Jay Inslee has appointed Anthony (Tony) Anderson to serve on the Bates Technical College Board of Trustees. Anderson fills the position vacated by Karen Seinfeld, who concluded her nearly 13 years of tenure in September.

The former U.S. Marine brings more than 30 years of community service to the board. Following Anderson’s military service, he worked for the Washington state Department of Agriculture. Anderson is currently the President of the Order Sons of Italy in America, Northwest region, has been active in the Tacoma Sister City Program, and is a part of the Sister Cities International Honorary Board. He is the past president of the Tacoma Athletic Commission, and served as a board member for the Boys and Girls Clubs of South Puget Sound.

“I am excited to welcome Tony Anderson to our Board of Trustees,” said Bates Technical College President Ron Langrell. “He joins an engaged and dedicated board, and I look forward to his advocacy for Bates Technical College,” he said.

Anderson, whose term ends in 2022, joins trustees Layne Bladow, Cathy Pearsall-Stipek, and Christina Blocker. Trustee Lillian Hunter will rotate off the board effective Dec. 20, following a successful election to the Tacoma City Council.

Gov. Inslee appoints a five-member Board of Trustees composed of community representatives to govern Bates Technical College.

The board’s role is to establish and review college policies, oversee general management of the college, set strategic direction, approve budget, and represent the public interest and function to ensure the college’s basic fiscal integrity.

For more information about the college’s Board of Trustees, go to www.bates.ctc.edu/Governance.