Pierce County Library to discuss New Strategic Plan at Lakewood United, Dec. 21

December 21, 2017 “Pierce County Library’s New Strategic Plan” – Lisa Heyerdahl Adult Services Librarian, Lakewood Branch; Kim Archer, Branch Manager, Lakewood Branch (John – MC)

The Lakewood United group meets at 7 AM every Thursday at Burs Restaurant, which is located at 6151 Steilacoom Boulevard SW in Lakewood, near Bridgeport Way SW. The upcoming Lakewood United topics are as follows:

December 28, 2017 MERRY CHRISTMAS AND HAPPY NEW YEAR

January 4, 2018 “Start the New Year Right at the Renovated Lakewood YMCA!” (Steve/John – MC)

January 11, 2018 “International Student Activity” – International Education, Pierce College (Herb – MC)

The dues for our fiscal year, which started on July 1, 2017, are $20 per year. Lakewood United operates with a volunteer board and our guest speakers charge us only the cost of a breakfast. You can pay your dues by mail to Lakewood United, P.O. Box 99785, Lakewood, WA 98496 or directly to John Huber or Sue Boguszewski if they are present at the weekly Thursday morning events.

Lakewood United is now on Facebook: www.facebook.com/LakewoodUnitedofLakewoodWashington. Our website: www.thesubtimes.com/serviceclubs/lakewood-united/.

The next Lakewood United Board Meeting is Friday, January 12, 2018, at 12:00 noon at Carr’s Restaurant, 11:30 AM if you wish to order lunch. Visitors are encouraged.