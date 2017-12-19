Lakewood response to media inquiries following Amtrak train 501 derailment in DuPont

Since Amtrak train 501 derailed Monday just south of the City of DuPont, the City of Lakewood has been inundated with requests from journalists looking for clarification on Mayor Don Anderson’s comments made at a council meeting earlier this month.

At that Dec. 4, 2017 meeting Anderson noted his concern about high-speed rail cutting through seven at-grade crossings in the city. His comments focused on the city’s concern that there are not enough safety precautions in place to protect pedestrian and vehicle traffic around the railroad crossings in Lakewood.

This in no way was intended to predict what happened in DuPont, nor was the Mayor speaking about the possibility of a train derailment outside city limits.

The city continues to have concerns about the safety of our residents around the rail crossings in our community, but our focus at this time is helping our neighbors in DuPont and assisting state and federal authorities as they continue with the investigation.

Our thoughts and sympathies are with everyone affected by yesterday’s derailment, including those who lost loved ones.

Donate Blood:

For more information on how people can help, visit Bloodworks Northwest, which is holding blood drives around the region to replenish the local blood supply after yesterday’s tragedy.

Family Reunification:

People looking for family or anyone who may be involved in the incident please call the reunification number: 800-523-9101

Road updates:

The Washington State Patrol is posting updates to its InsideOut blog about the status of the Interstate 5 closure and alternative routes.