Lakewood employee 4th quarter recognition

As part of its quarterly employee recognition, City of Lakewood employees recently received the city’s Guiding Principle Award.
The award offers special recognition to those who consistently perform well in their regular job functions and demonstrate superior examples of any, or all, of the city’s guiding principles including:
- Service
- Teamwork
- Integrity
- Respect
Fourth quarter recipients are:
- Cathi Short, Finance Technician: Excellent collaborator, team player and provides valuable insight and expertise to city staff in her role in the Finance Department.
- Sean Dunn, Court Compliance Officer: Dedicated to hard work and the guiding principles while serving as the work crew supervisor.
- Sarah Luna, SSMCP Program Coordinator: She expanded SSMCP’s sphere of influence by growing membership through social media presence and facilitating ongoing regional health care, social services and education working groups.
- Bill Mathies and Sandy Stauffer, Code Enforcement officers: These are “get ‘er done” people whose Code Enforcement work has brought many good changes to the city by gaining compliance from property owners on rundown properties and making sure all businesses are properly licensed.
- Alice Bush, City Clerk & Daniel Nego, recreation leader: These two coordinated the city’s 2017 Veteran’s Day ceremony held on Saturday, Nov. 11, which was well organized and highlighted our commitment to supporting our military.
- Rental Housing Safety Program Team: This team established the City’s new online Rental Housing Safety Program (RHSP) and helped shepherd its rollout:
- Courtney Casady, Assistant to the City Manager/Mgmt Analyst
- Jeff Gumm, Housing Division Program Manager
- Heather Holverstott, Administrative Assistant
- Shannon Kelley–Fong, Assistant to the City Manager
- Dondi Koester, Finance Supervisor
- Martha Larkin, Program Coordinator
- Troy Schlepp, GIS Analyst
- Cathi Short, Finance Technician
- Bucoda Warren, Graduate Intern
- Ken White, IT Manager
- Dave Bugher, ACM/CED Director
