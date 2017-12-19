Lakewood audio from Dec. 4, 2017 council meeting, links to 2013 lawsuit

In response to media inquiries surrounding the comments made by Mayor Don Anderson at the council’s Dec, 4, 2017 regular meeting, as well as additional requests for comments from the Mayor today in light of the Amtrak train 501 derailment in the City of DuPont, the city has posted audio from the meeting below.

Due to the length of the meeting, the audio is an excerpt only of the Mayor’s comments. Mayor Anderson was addressing representatives from the state Department of Transportation Rail division. They were David Smelser, WSDOT Rail Division ARRA Cascades HSR Program Manager, and Janet Matkin, Communications Director. Their voices are the other voices heard on the recording.

Listen to the recording.