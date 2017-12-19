CPHS Freshman Invited to Congress of Future Science and Technology Leaders Needs Assistance

Submitted by Trevor Jones

Hello, my name is Trevor Jones and I attend Clover Park High School as a Freshman. I recently received an invitation and found out I have been nominated to attend the Congress of Future Science and Technology Leaders in Lowell, Massachusetts from June 29 – July 1, 2018.

I have decided to accept their invitation as I feel it is an amazing opportunity to expand my knowledge in the STEM field and learn from some of the top scientists and technologist in the World. This is a once in a lifetime chance for me to get to speak one on one with individuals who have won Nobel prizes in their specialties as well as meet young upcoming scientist who are shaping our future. As an 8th grader at Hudtloff Middle School I was able to participate in the Technology Student Association (TSA) regional Tests of Engineering Aptitude, Mathematics, and Science (TEAMS) competition.

Under the guidance of Mr. Leslie and Mr. de Grouchy our team of five students comprised of both 7th and 8th graders qualified for the National Math and Science competition. I am currently enrolled in Biology, Algebra II, AP World History, as well as Air Force JROTC to help me reach my fullest potential. I also participate in school athletics such as Football and Baseball. I have always had a strong interest in both Science and Math and would like to see what exists on a higher level. At this time, I am seeking donations via GoFundMe to help make my trip a true possibility.

Thank you for your time and consideration, PLEASE donate to help me make it.