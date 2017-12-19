Auditor seeks to appoint committee members for voters’ pamphlets

The Pierce County Auditor’s Office is opening a special appointment period to recruit individuals to write committee statements for the February 13, 2018, Special Election Local Voters’ Pamphlet in the following districts:

Against Committee members needed

School District No. 1 (Steilacoom) – Proposition No. 1

School District No. 2 (Yelm) – Proposition No. 1

School District No. 3 (Puyallup) – Proposition No. 1

School District No. 10 (Tacoma) – Proposition No. 1 & 2

School District No. 320 (Sumner) – Proposition No. 1 & 2

School District No. 343 (Dieringer) – Proposition No. 1 & 2

School District No. 344 (Orting) – Proposition No. 1

School District No. 402 (Franklin Pierce) – Proposition No. 1 & 2

School District No. 404 (Eatonville) – Proposition No. 1 & 2

School District No. 416 (White River) – Proposition No. 1 & 2

School District No. 417 (Fife) – Proposition No. 1 & 2

Valley Regional Fire Authority – Proposition No. 1

These districts did not appoint committee members to prepare statements for the local voters’ pamphlet. As a result, RCW 29A.32.280 directs the Auditor’s Office to seek out and appoint up to three members to form the committee. District resolutions and explanatory statements can be found on our February 13, 2018 Special Election webpage.

Appointment qualifications

Be a resident and registered voter of Pierce County for at least one year immediately prior to the appointment; and

Pledge to work cooperatively with other members of the committee; and

Have ready access to email.

Committee responsibilities

Read, understand and fulfill the obligations described in the Elections Guide for Jurisdictions – 2018, which includes: Committee appointments and participation; and Word limits, format requirements, and deadlines for statements and rebuttals

Have your name appear in the local voters’ pamphlet and waive anonymity.

At least one committee member must be willing to submit phone number, email, or website address for publication in the local voters’ pamphlet. Those interested who agree to the above responsibilities can email a name and phone number to pcvoterpamphlet. Appointments will be made in the order that the requests are received.

Deadlines

The deadline to request a committee appointment is December 19, 2017 at noon. The deadline to submit a committee statement is December 19, 2017 at 4:30 p.m.

NOTE: Individuals requesting appointment on December 19 must be prepared to submit the statement by email on the same day. The Auditor’s Office is unable to extend the deadline.