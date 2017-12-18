WSDOT: Southbound I-5 likely closed at least through Tuesday morning

Southbound I-5 in DuPont will likely be closed at least through Tuesday morning. This is just an estimate. A definitive time hasn’t been determined.

Drivers should expect significant delays throughout the region while southbound I-5 is closed. Alternate routes will also be heavily affected with increased traffic. People are encouraged to consider delaying or cancelling trips through the area for the time being. If people have to travel, they should expect major delays. Please monitor the WSDOT web page or @wsdot_tacoma for updates.