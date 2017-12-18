Winter Quarter LIFE Classes Announced

Submitted by Learning Is ForEver

QUESTION: What do the following topics have in common? Opera’s Resurgence; Vikings; Refugees in Europe; Thailand; Great Barrier Reef; National Parks; and Motorcycling to Argentina.

ANSWER: All are subjects lifelong learners will be exploring this winter on the campus of a local university.

Yes, Learning Is ForEver (LIFE) has published our class catalog for Winter Quarter 2018. Contact LIFE’s Program Coordinator, Laura Stewart at stewarla@plu.edu 253.241.4166 to have a copy sent to you. It is also available for viewing on our website – www.plu.edu/liferoadscholar Click on Current Classes to reach the catalog pdf.

LIFE is a non-profit organization which offers educational lectures geared for those ages 50 and above. We are affiliated with Pacific Lutheran University’s Office of Graduate Programs and Continuing Education, and Road Scholar’s network of “at home” Lifelong Learning Institutes.