Mayor Declares State of Emergency for the City of DuPont

Mayor Michael P. Courts is declaring a state of emergency in the City of DuPont as a result of the tragic Amtrak accident near Mounts Road.

The City’s Emergency Operations Center (EOC) has been activated. The Mayor, staff and our first responders are assisting both state and federal authorities as they begin the process of stabilizing the accident scene and beginning their investigation. During the coming days the EOC will remain activated as we continue to assist and provide support to the multiple agencies now converging to the scene.

Southbound I-5 is closed until the scene can be rendered safe. It is unknown at this time how long I-5 will be closed. Accordingly, we will be rerouting local traffic during the I-5 closure.

Center drive will be closed to all through traffic and shall be local access only until announced otherwise. DuPont residents may, of course, access Center Drive. Wilmington Drive is closed to all traffic from the Barksdale Ave intersection to the State Farm complex. The gate between Hoffman Hill and Mounts Rd is open for emergency vehicles only. However, if you are a resident needing to access Rancho Madrona, you may use the Hoffman Hill Gate, be prepared to show ID to any City staff, emergency personnel or law enforcement positioned at the gate.

The City urges all DuPont citizens to stay at home and avoid highway travel if at all possible until I-5 southbound reopens. Anyone needing to get to destinations south of DuPont, JBLM is opening a detour from Exit 118, through the post, allowing access to the Nisqually area. Northbound I-5 can be accessed from Exit 119. Expect significant delays on DuPont-Steilacoom Road and accessing the JBLM south bound detour.