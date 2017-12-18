Letter: Amtrak disaster

Just before being interviewed by KIRO radio this morning, I was told by the caller “You’re about to go live but if you haven’t heard, three fatalities are now being reported.”

No, I hadn’t heard.

One of the first to alert me via text message to this tragedy was our daughter who had left early for work. Shortly before the train derailed, she had passed under that bridge.

Seconds later, I’m on the air. With no time to assimilate what the immensity of this tragedy means to so many families who will suffer now so greatly at what never should have happened, what never can be expected, and those families now having to call a phone number provided by the media to check on their loved ones, I’m asked – as Tillicum Woodbrook Neighborhood Association President – my opinion.

This is my opinion.

On behalf of our tiny community of Tillicum – sometimes called ‘the poorest square mile in all of Pierce County’, a community the focal point of the City of Lakewood’s unsuccessful lawsuit against the Washington Department of Transportation (WSDOT)’s plan to thrust highspeed passenger trains through the heart of life-congested neighborhoods like ours – our prayers, our support, our grief for those who now must somehow process the incomprehensibility of what even at this moment is unfolding and who will do so for days without end.