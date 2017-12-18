By Tim Marsh, Lakes High School Class of 1966

Is there a page missing in your life?

There was a page (specifically page 7) missing in mine.

As a Lakes High School student 1963-1966, I had an OK – probably from Gerry Austin, LHS athletic director – to create large framed sports boards. Behind glass with wood frames were photos of each Lancer sport team from a respective school year. The frames were to be displayed on a wall or in a trophy case.

Lakes High School boys’ basketball team page from 1964 state high school tourney printed program. Seattle Times coverage of the 1964 Lakes High School boys’ basketball team. KTNT Radio ad which appeared in TNT prior to Lakes basketball first tourney game 1964. Two of the four pages from Lakes vs. Renton PSL championship basketball game 1964 at Highline Two of the four pages from Lakes vs. Renton PSL championship basketball game 1964 at Highline Lakes high team roster on printed program card from a 1963-1964 season Lakes home basketball game. Seattle Times coverage of the 1964 Lakes High School boys’ basketball team. Seattle Times coverage of the 1964 Lakes High School boys’ basketball team. Seattle Times coverage of the 1964 Lakes High School boys’ basketball team. Cover of 1964 state high school tourney printed program.

(Did the sports board project continue after I graduated in 1966?)

Lakes opened in 1962. I made frames for the 1962-1963, 1963-1964, 1964-1965 and 1965-1966 school years.

For the 1963-1964 frame I sacrificed a page (actually back-to-back pages 7 and 8) from my printed program from the 1964 boys’ state high school basketball tournament. Page 7 showed team photo/roster/season scores of Lakes. (Page 8 provided the same for Renton.) In early March 1964, Lakes beat Renton, 47-46, in the PSL championship game at Highline.

Since that fateful sacrifice in the 1966 I’ve sought page 7 (and 8) to make my printed program complete again.

In recent years I’ve perused eBay, contacted members of the Lakes 1963-1964 team, people connected to 1964 state champion Hudson’s Bay High School of Vancouver and others. Did they have a copy of the complete program? Could they copy pages 7 (and 8) for me? No, they did not. So, they could not.

Recently I contacted the WIAA/Washington Interscholastic Activities Association, the “governing body of athletics and activities for secondary education schools in the state of Washington.” The WIAA answer: Yes! Now I have page 7 (see it posted with this story). Finally. The search is over. I have a copy of the page I sought.

If you have a missing page. Keep looking. You may find it.