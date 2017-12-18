By Tim Marsh, Lakes High School Class of 1966
Is there a page missing in your life?
There was a page (specifically page 7) missing in mine.
As a Lakes High School student 1963-1966, I had an OK – probably from Gerry Austin, LHS athletic director – to create large framed sports boards. Behind glass with wood frames were photos of each Lancer sport team from a respective school year. The frames were to be displayed on a wall or in a trophy case.
(Did the sports board project continue after I graduated in 1966?)
Lakes opened in 1962. I made frames for the 1962-1963, 1963-1964, 1964-1965 and 1965-1966 school years.
For the 1963-1964 frame I sacrificed a page (actually back-to-back pages 7 and 8) from my printed program from the 1964 boys’ state high school basketball tournament. Page 7 showed team photo/roster/season scores of Lakes. (Page 8 provided the same for Renton.) In early March 1964, Lakes beat Renton, 47-46, in the PSL championship game at Highline.
Since that fateful sacrifice in the 1966 I’ve sought page 7 (and 8) to make my printed program complete again.
In recent years I’ve perused eBay, contacted members of the Lakes 1963-1964 team, people connected to 1964 state champion Hudson’s Bay High School of Vancouver and others. Did they have a copy of the complete program? Could they copy pages 7 (and 8) for me? No, they did not. So, they could not.
Recently I contacted the WIAA/Washington Interscholastic Activities Association, the “governing body of athletics and activities for secondary education schools in the state of Washington.” The WIAA answer: Yes! Now I have page 7 (see it posted with this story). Finally. The search is over. I have a copy of the page I sought.
If you have a missing page. Keep looking. You may find it.
Comments
Tim Marsh, Lakes High School Class of 1966 says
Thanks to The Suburban Times for posting my story, “Is there a page missing in your life?” There’s a postscript to the story. To read the postscript please go to this URL:
lakes-1966-50-year-reunion.blogspot.com/2017/12/is-there-page-missing-in-your-life.html
After clicking on the link the first part of what you see will be the same as what The Suburban Times posted. However, scroll down and you’ll find “POSTSCRIPT – LAKES 1964-1964 BOYS’ BASKETBALL.”